Marlane Hirai

June 22, 1967 ~ February 13, 2020
Marlane Natsuye Hirai was tragically lost on February 13, 2020. Marlane was born in Ogden, Utah on June 22, 1967 to Mack and Alice Hirai. Marlane was born with a mental handicap, but even from an early age, this did not limit the impact she had on the community and the individuals within it.
At the time of her upbringing, educational opportunities for disabled youth within the public education system were inadequate. Marlane's parents, Mack and Alice, were inspired by the potential they saw in Marlane, and advocated for better opportunities for disabled youth.
Marlane and her story were the catalyst for positive change within the public education system.
Because of Marlane and her parents^ efforts, she was able to graduate from Roy High. After her time in school, Marlane was able to participate in a group home, where she was able to live as independently as she could.
Marlane was almost always cheerful, with an unlimited amount of joy to give to the world.
Although she could not always verbalize her feelings, she was able to brighten a person's day with her actions and caring attitude. Marlane had a gift that not many possess, the ability to give without the expectation for anything in return. Marlane had a lot of people who helped her in her life, but she was always willing to give back to them, not with anything material, but with her unrelenting love and compassion.
Marlane was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Hirai and Alice Hirai. She is survived by her brother, Stan (Tami) Hirai, and her sister, Alicia (Brian) Yamada; her nieces and nephews,
Mackenzie, Alex, Jaxon, and Dylan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We would like to give a special thank you to Andy Nielsen and the staff at the Ogden TURN group home throughout the years for making her everyday life special and full of joy. Additionally, we would like to thank the staff at the Clinton TURN day program for their endless care and attention for Marlane.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ogden Buddhist Church, 155 North Street, Ogden, UT, 84404. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Weber Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at: