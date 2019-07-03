March 16, 1947 ~ June 24, 2019
Marlene Bingham Kennedy, daughter of David L. and Avon Tubbs Bingham graduated from this life on June 24, 2019, in Boise Idaho.
She Married Claude R. (Ken) Kennedy on May 27, 1966, in Tokyo Japan. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on January 2, 1969. They lived in Japan, Alabama, Idaho, Utah, Germany, and Spain while Ken served in the Air Force. She was living in Ontario Oregon at the time of her death.
She is survived by her son Richard of Ontario Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken; sons Michael (stillborn), Steven, Joseph, and Kenneth.
There will be no viewing or funeral per her request. Interment will be in the Clearfield Cemetery at a later date where there will be a family service at the dedication of her resting place.