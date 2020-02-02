Marlene Egli Dalton

March 31, 1938 ~^January 31, 2020
Today, our angel returned home to her Heavenly Father reuniting her with loving family and friends who have been waiting anxiously for her to arrive. After many years of surgeries and setbacks, she is finally pain-free.
She was born on March 31, 1938, to loving parents Joseph and Ruth Egli. She was known as "Sis"^to her dad and brothers, Harold and Ruelen.
After graduating from Bear River High in 1956, she continued to attend her class reunions religiously.
Last year she was greatly upset that she would no longer be able to attend due to deteriorating health.
In 1956 she married her loving husband Newell Dalton. They spent 51 wonderful years together until his death in 2007. Mom loved and enjoyed her flower gardens, painting ceramics, and liquid embroidery. Many still cherish the gifts she lovingly made. She cherished the lasting friendships and fond memories that were created during her life as well as those she gained while working at Dee's and Smith's.
She was an excellent example of caring and love and we will forever be grateful for all she taught us. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and many dear family and friends. She is survived by brother Ruelen (Jeanne) Egli, children Julie (Brian)Walters, Janet (Wayne)Ashley, JoAnn (Richard)West, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
We would like to thank her many friends and caregivers at The Auberge, along with Gwen and Kristi from Brio Hospice for their loving care.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd in Ogden, Utah from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Valley View Cemetery in Bothwell, Utah.
