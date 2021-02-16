Marlin Dee Balls
October 4, 1938-February 11, 2021
Marlin Dee Balls passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1938 to DeReice and Carma Balls and spent his childhood years in Roy with a dog by his side and a fishing pole in his hand.
He married his "sweetheart" Linda on June 2, 1982 and they were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. Their marriage was filled with laughter, quick wit and a genuine love. They could enjoy each other's company by simply watching paint dry. They are a true love story!
He loved duck hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He spent many hours in the marsh or on a river teaching and instilling in his grandchildren the love and passion that he has for the outdoors. He loved working in the yard and eating anything that included raisins. He never went anyplace without a can of peanuts in his console and a Diet Coke. One of his last words of advice was to "never lose your sense of humor".
Marlin graduated from Weber High School and Weber State College, served in the Army as a paratrooper and sharpshooter. He was on the Ogden Police Department Pistol League winning many competitions over the years. While on the police department, he quickly gained the nickname "Captain Twist" while dancing to the Chubby Checkers song "The Twist". He retired from the Ogden City Police Department as assistant chief of police after 35 years of service.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings. He especially enjoyed the eight years spent with Linda as Church service missionaries at the Conference Center in Salt Lake and the many friends they met during this time.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his five children: Marla Nichols, Dave and Lisa Ball, Jodi and Tom Castagno, Max and Pam Folkman, Tresa Folkman and Mark Carlson. His 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Logan Ball, Lexie Ball, Justin Nichols, Preston Folkman, Page and Josh Roberts. Jade and Ashley Schooler (Stetson, Gunner and Annie), Jeremy Terry and Cierra Mitchell (Letty and Dawson), Brackon and Laura Suiter (Ayden and Miya), Hannah Terry and Chris Wagner, and Heather Terry. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jens "Buddy" Terry and his parents.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for the loving care they gave our dad and husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ogden Police Benefits Association through America First Credit Union.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Mt. Green Cemetery.