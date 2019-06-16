October 23, 1927 ~ June 12, 2019
Marlin James Hill bid farewell while in the arms of his children on the evening of June 12, 2019, after nearly 92 years on earth.
Marlin started his life in Syracuse, Utah, born on the family farm to Ethel and Melvin. As the youngest of four, Marlin had a great life on the farm, learning to raise cattle and grow crops. However, Marlin did not settle into the business of cattle, he married Marlene Hale, had four children, became an electrical engineer, and worked in the advancement of the minuteman missile program at Hill Air Force Base.
During Marlin's time in his home town, he enjoyed many friendships as a young man. His best friend Jim owned Jim's Sports Center where the guys would gather to do what guys do. But Marlin did not miss an opportunity to accompany his girls to Junior Posse or hunt and fish with his children around the west.
Marlin's marriage to Marlene produced four beautiful children, Christine, Denece, Duane (deceased), and David. After many years their union ended. Marlin married Jean Beard. In their 44 years together, they traveled, golfed, cruised, and enjoyed their friendships in their Clinton and Arizona homes. Jean died in 2016.
Marlin was a hard worker, good friend, very social and always had a smile for everyone. He worked at Hill Air Force Base, traveling the country and Thailand during the Vietnam War to advance the minutemen missile. After his work was complete at HAFB, he worked at McKay Dee Hospital as an electrician. Once retired, Marlin generously shared the bounty of this wonderful vegetable gardens.
Marlin is survived by his children Chris Calver (Ann), Denece Egbert (Brad), and David Hill (Dom). He was the great-great-grandfather of a set of triplets too.
Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to Treeo Senior Center staff and residents for the friendships that made his time enjoyable. Also, Comfort Worx Hospice and Rocky Mountain Care, especially Brett, Tupu, Dan, Skylee, and the many others for the loving care of our father.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. Friends may visit with family from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: