Marlow (Mike) Jay Rollins loving father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020, in Mountain Green UT, in his home at the age of 80. He was born August 29, 1939, to Lee and MaryEllen Rollins in Ogden UT. He was raised in Mountain Green UT, on his family farm with three sisters. Mike graduated from Morgan High School in 1957 and went on to study at Weber State University. Mike opened up Mike's Body Shop in Clearfield UT, where he did auto body repair and retired in 1997 to run the family farm.
Mike married Dixie Dee Rollins the love of his life on May 3, 1965, together they raised five children. They enjoyed spending summers in Alaska fishing, spending time at their cabin, hunting all around the world, riding and showing their horses, and many other things.
He was proud of and loved all his grandchildren. He wouldn't let anyone leave without a high five, fist bump, or a hug.
Mike is survived by his children Kerry Rollins, Kelee (Roger) Peterson, Gary Pritchard, Scott Rollins, and Michelle Rollins Morrin. Also eight grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dixie Dee Rollins, parents Lee and MaryEllen Rollins, sister Barbara Rock, daughter Kim Pritchard, and grandsons Jeremy Pritchard, Nathan Peterson, and Blake Peterson.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Morgan Graveside services at will be at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Green Cemetery.
