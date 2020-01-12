August 21, 1947 ~ January 9, 2020
Marsha L. Olson, 72, passed away January 9, 2020, in Ogden, Utah, following a courageous battle with M.S., surrounded by family. She was born in Manti, Utah on August 21, 1947.
She was the daughter of Roy Clyde Merriam and Jeannette Donna Woolsey. Marsha attended Weber County Schools and graduated from Stevens-Henager College.
Marsha married Garey L. Olson on July 1, 1972, in Las Vegas, NV.
She worked at Hill Air Force Base for a number of years before she retired.
Marsha will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She was brave and strong and beautiful.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Garey L. Olson; children, Holly (Doug) Jenkins, Heidi (Ken) Tevald, Carey (Troy) Nichols, Brett (Brandy) Olson; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one on the way, two brothers, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
