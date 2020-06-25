August 14, 1949 ~ June 17, 2020
Marsha Lee Haacke Judd graduated from earth life after an eighteen-month bout with cancer on June 17, 2020. Marsha was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 14, 1949. She was the last of three children and only daughter of E. Paul and Marcene Adams Haacke. She spent most of her growing up years in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ben Lomond High School and LDS Seminary in 1967. While attending Weber State College she met the love of her life, Joel, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 1968.
Marsha was an accomplished seamstress, making many identical dresses for her six granddaughters and custom outfits for her only grandson. She was also a wonderful cook and was well known for her professional-like hand dipped chocolates which she perfected and made every holiday season for many years.
Marsha was faithful in her service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings including Blazer leader, Young Women's leader, ward and stake Relief Society President. She was loved and respected by all who knew her for the light of Christ that emanated from her countenance.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Joel, her son, Ryan Paul (Annette), her daughter, Tricia Judd Marriott (Steve) and seven grandchildren: Megan (Rawley) Ficklin, Baylee and Heather Judd, Madisen, Emily, Katie and Spencer Marriott and her brother Von K. (Sheree) Haacke.
Marsha is also survived by Jeni Humphries Judd, the wonderful mother of three of her granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, No. Ogden, Utah
Funeral services may be viewed on Marsha's obituary page on Myers website - www.myers-mortuary.com.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, precautions and social distancing is encouraged. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: