Martha Elizabeth "Liz" Smith, age 85 years, passed away of respiratory failure on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home in Roy, Utah.
Liz was born on July 29, 1934, in Rome, MS, to parents Warren Ward Biggers and Irene Green.
Liz and her family worked a 40-acre farm and picked cotton by hand in Mississippi. She attended Webb High School where she met her future husband, Jimmie, in 9th grade. They were married October 30, 1953, after he graduated from the U.S. Air Force flight school with the rank of 2nd Lt.
Liz was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Jimmie experienced the blessing of bringing their first child, Marie into the world in 1955 and their second, Charles in 1960.
Liz spent much of her life supporting Jimmie during his military career through challenging times and the uncertainty of multiple deployments. After Jimmie's retirement, Liz helped Jim develop and build a successful real estate appraisal business. She enjoyed her family, friends, camping, traveling, knitting and cross-stitch. She will always remember her as a loving woman with a deep, private faith in Jesus, her family and friends, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and her enjoyment of watching the family dogs at play.
Liz is survived by her husband, Jimmie Lee Smith; her brother, W.T. Biggers; her daughter, Marie Kawaguchi and her husband, Gary Kawaguchi along with their children, Kyle Kawaguchi and Leigh Kawaguchi; her son, Charles Smith, his wife Sharolyn Schneider-Smith along with their children, Audbrie Smith, Veronica Adams and Kelvin Banks. Liz was blessed with five great-grandchildren that she spoke of often with immense pride and love. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jimmie Lee Biggers and sister, Catherine Blackwell.
Liz opted for a small, private viewing for family followed by cremation and a private internment. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers or gifts donations may be made in honor of Martha E. Smith to either Cure Alzheimer's Fund at their website https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ or the Intermountain Cancer Centers - McKay-Dee through Intermountain Foundation, 36 S State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.
