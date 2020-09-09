Martha "Joy" Jex
January 10, 1929 ~ September 4, 2020
Martha Joy Norman Jex, 91, passed away at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020 due to complications from a recent fall. Joy was born January 10, 1929 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, the daughter of Chester Arthur Norman and Ella Jewell Cox.
She was raised in Oklahoma and later moved to California with her father where she completed her education. She married Robert Edward Lundquist in Pomona, California on September 13, 1953 and later divorced. She had three children from this union, Mark, Lisa, and Robyn. Joy married Maurice Brent Jex on October 29, 1979 and gained two stepchildren, Rodney and Lori.
Joy worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 plus years. She retired in 1996 as a Senior Management Analyst, after a distinguished career. She was analytical in nature and paid great attention to detail. Joy served as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for America First Credit Union. She loved and cherished her 39 years as a board member, as well as the many people with whom she associated. Joy had also been a member of Toastmistresses International where she perfected the art of public speaking.
Among her many loves were, her family whom she cherished deeply, Jeremiah's Restaurant and their staff who became like family, hot black coffee, crisp bacon and burnt toast, red pepper flakes, Friday nights at Maddox, sitting outside under the tree with Brent, reading the newspaper, good manners and good grammar, getting her hair done, dressing to impress, Fox News, the Utah Jazz (Stockton and Malone era), collecting paperwork, her independent spirit, traditional Christian hymns, and above all, her personal, relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joy was a member of First Baptist Church in Ogden and later Washington Heights Church in South Ogden, where she served as a deaconess.
We would like to thank all of Joy's healthcare workers. Specifically, Dr. Vincent Hansen who treated her like royalty when she courageously battled breast cancer at age 85, Jessica, from Visiting Angels, and Lexie, Kylee, Danny, and Tammy from Summit Health, who tenderly cared for our mom these last few weeks.
Joy is survived by her husband, Brent, who loves and misses her dearly; two children, Lisa Berlin and Robyn (Scott) Zellmer; eight grandchildren, Michelle Greenwood, Lacy (Dallas) Gerace, Aaron Zellmer, Daphne Lundquist, Lindsey (Brock) Hubble, Kirk Lundquist, Ariele (Chris) McCuskey, and Dallas (Meranda) Fowers; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, LaVerne Freeman; and a special niece, Vicki Brin. She is also survived by her two stepchildren, Rodney (Becky) Jex and Lori (Brian) Hall and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Lundquist; and her sister, Margie Young.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Washington Heights Church in South Ogden, 1770 E 6200 S. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.