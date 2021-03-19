Martha Lee Turner
1947 - 2021
Martha Lee Ross Turner: Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Sister-in-law, and friend departed this life March 11, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was the oldest of four children born to Elbert L. Ross Sr. and Julia Mae James Ross Alexander.
Martha was reared and educated in Ogden, graduating from Ben Lomond High School. She attended Griffin Memorial and later years, New Zion Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, president and Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Red Hats.
She grew up with her siblings: Elbert, Albert, Jimmy Ross, Sandra Carpenter, Gwen Jackson, Alice Foulger and Turessa Alexander. She was a big dreamer and worked hard at making all her dreams come true. Martha was the "ROCK" of the family after the passing of her mother and stepfather.
She moved to Utah from California in 1950 with her parents and two brothers. She married LaSalle Turner in 1965 and from that union they had one son, Troy D. Turner.
Martha was employed as a supervisor at Cutter Lab and AutoLiv in Ogden. She later became interested in Real Estate and worked for Coldwell Banker where she received numerous awards.
Preceding in death are Paternal Parents, Grandparents, three brothers and three sisters.
Martha leaves behind her husband; one son, Troy D. Turner (Rose Goddard); two sisters, Alice Faye (Mark) Foulger and Sandra Carpenter all of Ogden. She had six grandchildren: Tyrell, Trent, Troy Jr., Alex, Makiya and Travis Turner. Many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her Church Family, Real Estate Association and Red Hats.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 12:45 to 1:50 p.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Martha's service will be live streamed on the Myers Mortuary website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.