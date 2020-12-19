Martha M. Smith
1929 ~ 2020
Martha Maples Smith, 91, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Martha was born April 28, 1929 in Pikeville, Wayne County, North Carolina to Charlie Maples and Bertha Aycock Maples. She graduated from Nahunta School in Nahunta, North Carolina. She served an L.D.S. mission to the Central Atlantic States Mission.
Martha moved to Utah where she met and married Jesse Odell Smith. They were married in the Logan Temple on April 15, 1954 and settled in South Ogden to raise their family. Martha was an active, lifelong member of the church, serving in various callings. She was a homemaker who was happy with raising her children.
Martha and Jesse served three missions after his retirement. They have seven children, Kenneth (Wendy) Smith, Carla (Merlin) Hamblin, Denice Smith, Teresa Smith, Claude (Laura) Smith, Shawn (Linda) Smith, and Kayleen (William) Billman. Martha loved quiet service and spending time with her children and neighborhood children in outdoor sports, and indoor board games. She was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband Jesse; seven children and three sisters, Shirley Olsen, Ruby Haws, and Dorothy Schvaneveldt.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, and three sisters: Rachel Maples, Ollie Jones, Bettie Chestnutwood, and two brothers: Hyrum Maples, and Henry Maples.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Interment, Hyrum City Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com in Martha's obituary where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Special thanks to Peach Tree Memory Care and Brio Hospice for the great care they gave to our mother.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humanitarian Fund.