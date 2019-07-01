May 3, 1929 ~ June 26, 2019
Martha Mae Goulding passed away peacefully June 26, 2019, at her home in No. Ogden. She was born May 3, 1929, to Martha and Nephi Bennett in Malad, ID. After graduating from Malad High she married Mark Lott of Fielding, UT. They had two sons together; Jeff and Dave.
In 1968, when Mark passed, she went to work and raised her sons. She had several jobs including working at IRS for 20 years, taught dancing and sold Avon.
She married the love of her life, Renn Goulding in 1976 in Elko, NV. They danced around the world in ballrooms, on cruise ships, at exhibitions; she was a proud member of the Foxy Trotters Dance Group.
As a member of the LDS Church she had several assignments. She enjoyed teaching Young Women and Sunday School.
She had many friends and loved them all. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Renn; son David Lott (Jeanie) SLC, son Jeffrey Lott of Ogden; three granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. She loved them all very much. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. Interment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
