August 29, 1955 ~ April 5, 2020
Martin Dewey Kessler, 64, of South Ogden passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on April 5, 2020, with family at his side.
Born August 29, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio to Edmund Joseph and Edith Evelyn Petree Kessler, Marty was raised and schooled in Ohio, graduating from West Carrollton High School Class of 1974.
Marty had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. He spent three years hitch-hiking the country and working before enlisting in the United States Air Force in October of 1977 in Phoenix, Arizona. He continued to serve until being honorably discharged as a SGT in April of 1982. He was a patriot and continued serving the military community throughout his life.
In addition to Ohio and Arizona, Marty also lived and worked in Florida and later, Utah, where he settled in the early 1980s. He worked in various occupations over the years but his last several decades of service were in healthcare. He retired from Hill Air Force Base as the Regional Chief Administrator of Tric-Care in 2017.
Marty was married to his sweetheart, Stephanie Leigh Hall on April 18, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They remained very much in love and their blended families became one. Marty and Stephanie enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and traveling together. Marty, who had been very athletic as a youth and played baseball and golf, retained his love for sports. He was an all-around athlete and a fan, particularly of Bengals Football and the Utah Jazz.
Marty was a sweet and tender man, who loved his family and friends deeply and sincerely and will be remembered as a faithful and loyal quiet hero. He was a good man to his core.
Marty is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kessler, South Ogden; children, Shara Kessler, Washington Terrace; Michael Kessler, Roy; Dustin Kessler, Ogden; and step-children, Katie (Cole) Backus, Clearfield; Kory (Taisia) Casale, Ogden; Kara (Scott) Parker, Washington Terrace; and Kody Casale, Topeka, KS; 14 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; brother, Samuel J. Sole, Knoxville, TN; and sister, Debbie (David) Siegel, San Antonio, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private memorial services will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Cremation care is entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family wishes to thank the kind and professional staff of Rocky Mountain Hospice and to Dr. Dave Anisman and Dr. Jay Moreland.
