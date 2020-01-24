September 28, 1942 ~January 21, 2020
Martin R. Sandoval, 77, of Clinton, UT, and formerly of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary, and their four children: Monica Schane, Michelle (Roger) Caraway, Martin (Haylie) Sandoval, and Michael Sandoval. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Caraway, and son-in-law, Jim Schane.
Martin was born September 28, 1942, in San Bernardino, CA and was married to Mary E. Villa on November 23, 1962. In 2005, they relocated to Clinton, UT to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He was an automotive enthusiast and loved competing in local car shows. When not at a car show, he was extremely active and could often be found riding his bike from Ogden to Salt Lake. He was also a devout Catholic and a U.S. Army veteran, and his jovial spirit was infectious and he will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved him.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT, on Monday, January 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 4050 S. 3900 W., West Haven, UT on Tuesday, January 28, at 10:00 a.m.
