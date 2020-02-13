1936 ~ 2020
Marva Lutz Sharp Thomas died February 7, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Marva was born July 2, 1936, to Albert Laurence Lutz and Lila Johnson Lutz in Rexburg, Idaho. Marva was in the first graduating class from Ben Lomond High School.
Marva married Ronald Delwin Sharp on February 15, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Marva and Ron had four children, Gary, Curtis, Connie and Roger.
Following Ron's death, Marva married Lester Thomas on April 27, 1991. Marva and Les had homes in Bountiful and St. George. They served a mission to Australia and traveled to many places. Les' children and grandchildren enriched Marva's life and she loved them.
Marva worked as the office manager for Fox Valley Leathers for several years. Marva enjoyed serving others, most recently volunteering at the Bountiful Food Pantry and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. She served in her local wards in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Most of all, Marva loved spending time with her family. She loved Sunday dinners, making Christmas cookies with her grandchildren and celebrating other holidays.
Marva is survived by her sons, Gary (Lisa) Sharp and Curtis (Kathy) Sharp, her seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, as well as an informally adopted daughter, Valeria Ribeiro. She is survived by her sisters, Donna Cody and Joyce Garlick, and brothers, Nolan (Barbara) Lutz and Blair (Orlou) Lutz. Additionally, Marva is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Marva was preceded in death by her children, Connie Sharp and Roger Lutz Sharp, parents, husbands, Ron and Les, her brother and sister, ElRoy Lutz and Vella Lutz Hayes.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, Utah, where viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Plain City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful for their kindness to Marva and all of us. We would also like to thank, Dr. Mark Mifflin and Dr. Mark Christian for the many years providing care for Marva, Intermountain Hospice and Russon Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General Missionary Fund or to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.