December 28, 1933 ~ March 7, 2020
Marva Maxine Manus, age 86, of Manhattan, died March 7, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills - Honstead House. She was born December 28, 1933, in Brigham City, Utah, and had moved to Manhattan five years ago.
Survivors include four children: Patricia Newey, Rickey, Michael and Ronnie Manus; and two siblings: Gwendolyn Bowden and William ^Stoney^ Bowden.
She was married to Ernest Lee Manus on December 25, 1950. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cherie Lynn Borg.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
