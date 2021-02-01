November 16, 1926 — January 29, 2021
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
It is with great honor that we as a family celebrate the life of Marvel Lorraine Atwood Kearsley. She influenced our lives in so many ways. She graduated with honors from this life on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Marvel (Marte) was born on November 16, 1927 in Vernal, Utah to Ivan and Marie Atwood. She told wonderful stories about growing up in the Vernal area. Her family moved to Syracuse for a short time during her teens, where she made wonderful friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Her family then moved to Oregon where she attended high school. It was there she met Richard (Dick) Kearsley. She always said it was love at first sight. On January 11, 1945 Dick and Marte were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Their love and devotion to each other is a continued reminder of what an "eternal marriage" means. In 1971, Dick and Marte started Dick Kearsley Service Center in Clearfield, Utah. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ with all of her heart, and showed her love by the many years of service she gave. She served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as serving missions in Micronesia, Guam; Portland, Oregon; and Nauvoo, Illinois with her equally devoted companion, Dick. Her favorite scripture was 3 Nephi 12:16, "Therefore, let your light so shine before this people, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in Heaven." She tried to live by this all her life. Family and friends have wonderful memories of time spent traveling, dancing, golfing, making ceramics, boating, snowmobiling, and riding horses. Dick passed away on September 5, 2010, so it must have been a joyous reunion after being separated for so long.
She is survived by four of her seven children: Mike & Karen (Clinton); Doug & Joleen (Morgan); Jay (West Point); and Karen Sibert (North Ogden). Dick and Marte were so proud of their 28 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren (another one on the way) and 14 great-great grandchildren (another one on the way). Marte was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her son, Tommy (who was killed in Vietnam), her son, Steven and her daughter, Jeanette.
A private family viewing and service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
