April 19, 1936 ~ September 19, 2019
Marvin D. Saunders passed away September 19, 2019.
Marvin was born April 19, 1936, in Harrisville, UT to Frederick F. and Gladys (Davis) Saunders.
On August 23, 1958, he married L. LuJuana Dillon in Ogden, UT. Later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
He is survived by his wife and three children; Thayne D. Saunders, Katrina Albrecht and Trinette Saunders. Two grandchildren; Ashlee Albrecht and Travis Albrecht. Brother Dale Saunders (Beth), sister-in-law Evelyn Saunders, brother-in-law John Dodge and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; LaVar, Wayne and Darrell. Two sisters; Darlene Dodge and Baby Saunders, sister-in-law Freida Saunders.
Our family would like to give a Special Thanks to the entire George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home "Memory Care Team" for their Extraordinary and Loving Care, including all the Volunteers and Tiffany Bennett from Bristol Hospice.
Interment will be at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, under the direction of Myers Mortuary, Roy, UT, September 26, 2019.
