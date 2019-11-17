June 22, 1937 ~ November 2, 2019
Marvin"Pat"^Alex Patterson, 82, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born June 22, 1937, in Ogden, Utah to Grant Vera Berrett Patterson.
He graduated from Nyssa High School in Oregon in 1956 and also graduated from Weber State College with an Associate's Degrees, one in Transportation and one in Transportation Management.
Marv served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1976. He worked at Hill AFB for 19 years; worked at Clinton City for 11 years; and retired to become an "UBER"^driver for his grandchildren. The pay was low but the hugs and kisses were payment enough.
On December 19, 1971, Pat married Barbara Jean Ellis in Elko, Nevada.
He was a member of the Northern Utah USBCA. He bowled 31 consecutive years in the USBC Open Tournament, traveling all over the United States. He enjoyed bowling, golf, Western re-enactments, Western movies and Western history.
Marv is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Misty (Kelly) Wright, Plain City; Kristen Patterson-Bliss, Clinton; Bob Kotar, Billings, MT; Shawna (Bob) Koch, Hamilton, MT; seven grandchildren, Brodee, Ashlyn, Peyton, Zac, Shawn, Cheyene, Klace, one great-grandson, Henry; one sister, Kathy Anderson (Kip), Oregon; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Patterson, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers, Verl, Dale, Reed and Doug.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Marv liked the quote from "Broken Trail" - "We're all travelers in this world from the sweet grass to the packing house, birth 'til death, we travel between the eternities."^
