December 5, 1955 ~ October 23, 2019
We are all devastated by the sudden death of Marvin Ross Larson on October 23, 2019. He was loved immensely by many and will be missed eternally. Marv was given many well suited loving nicknames by his family including "The Chosen One," "The King" and "The Social Director," and let's not forget "Marvelous Marv".
In his heart, he never strayed from his early hippie ways. Marv was fun-seeking, adventurous, and charismatic. He made friends with anyone who crossed his path. With a keen sense of humor, a shy, fun smile and a laugh that was contagious, people loved to be around him. Nature was deeply rooted in his blood; he loved hiking, skiing, fishing, golfing, and really any sport. He was gifted athletically and seemed to have an innate ability to pick up almost any skill he tried. Marvin taught his daughters countless things that will continue to guide us throughout life. Most importantly, he taught us to love and enjoy life.
Marvin was the first-born child of Garel and Marylin Larson on December 5, 1955, in Ogden, Utah. He grew up in Washington Terrace and attended Bonneville High School for a short time and then graduated from St. Joseph's High School. He went on to finish his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Utah State University.
Marvin married Rebecca (Becky) Williams on December 30, 1983. He loved her deeply and they had three daughters: Melissa Dawn Williams, Elisabeth Courtney Larson and Noel Casteel Larson.
In 1995, Marvin's job took the family from Vernal Utah to Clarion Pennsylvania, where they resided until 2004 when they returned to Roy, Utah. He retired in May 2017 and he and his wife moved to Hailey, Idaho, where they lived until he passed. No matter where they lived or visited, Marvin made friends that were like family.
WOW! He will be missed. "Boy Howdy, I^m tellin' you!"
Marvin is survived by many, including his wife, Becky, his daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn Williams of West Haven, Utah, Elisabeth Courtney Larson and Peter Rehage of South Lake Tahoe, California, and Noel and Brad Ford of Phoenix, Arizona. His father, Garel Larson of West Haven, Utah, and his two sisters, Bambi (Rod) Ormond of Taylor, Utah and MaryAnn Koch of Roy, Utah. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Scott Davis and Kennedy Casteel Ford, his Aunts Margene (Bob) Johnson, Mike (Roger) Gibson, and Diane (Dave) Murphy, along with several cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Marylin.
Marvin wished to be cremated and there will be no traditional funeral service, per his wishes.
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Ogden Golf & Country Club, there will be an open house for friends and family from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a short memorial service from 2 - 3 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to share a short story or any memory in remembrance of him. There will also be a book available to write any sentiments, sweet memories or fun stories that will be compiled and given to his family.
In the late Spring of 2020, when the weather is better, the sun is shining, and the fish are rising, we will host a Wake in his honor in a fashion that he would appreciate, and spread some of his ashes in the mountains where he would like to be laid to rest. Details to follow.