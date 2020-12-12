Marvin Vern Jarman
April 11, 1931 ~ December 8, 2020
Marvin Vern Jarman, our dearly beloved brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully on December 8, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born April 11, 1931 to Vern and Bessie Jarman. He leaves behind his siblings, Eugene Jarman, Bruce (Dixie) Jarman and Juleen (Dennis) Moss.
Marvin is survived by his children, Mike (Judy) Jarman, Eric (Lynette) Jarman, Misti (Loren) Raleigh; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Jarman and his sister, Marla Bessie Moore.
Marvin loved spending his spare time camping, hunting, and fishing with his friends and family. He is dearly missed here, but we know he is enjoying the company of long missed family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.