Mary Alice Chevalier
July 21, 1935 ~ May 17, 2021
Mary Alice Chevalier was born in South Pass, Wyoming, on July 21, 1935, to John and Dora Williams. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with her older sister Louise and her four younger brothers Jack, Rich, Brent, and Milton. Mary graduated from Farson High School in 1952 at 17 years old. She then attended St. Alphonse Hospital School of Nursing in Boise, Idaho, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 1955. Mary met her husband Henry Chevalier in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They married on August 3, 1956, in Moose, Wyoming.
Mary worked as a floor nurse in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Her husband Henry worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he took a position and moved the two of them to Sunset, Utah. Mary started working at St. Benedict's Hospital, where she became the Head Nurse of the ICU. On February 15, 1963, Mary and Henry had their first and only son John. Due to Henry's job, their little family moved to North Platte, Nebraska. Here, Mary became a Hospital Administrator at one of the local hospitals. Their time in Nebraska was short-lived. Henry was then transferred back to Utah, where they found their forever home. Mary began working at McKay Dee Hospital as a Charge Nurse. She continued to climb the hospital ladder, where she ended her career as Head Nurse in the surgical unit for McKay Dee Hospital. Mary always went above and beyond the call of duty. She was the first to arrive for her shift and the last to leave. Mary was the definition of the heart and soul of caring. She would pass through someone's life in a minute yet had an impact for eternity. Mary worked with many people throughout her twelve-plus-hour shifts and always put other people's lives before her own. Nevertheless, she healed the heart, mind, and soul of many patients and colleagues.
Mary was a very driven woman who always had a passion for learning. After she retired, her compassion and love for people kept her volunteering at McKay Dee Hospital for another five-plus years. Mary finally left the hospital and got a job working for Dillard's Department Store. She always had a knack for fashion and shopping. In 1999 her son John opened an automotive business. Mary left Dillard's and volunteered to assist him in this new business venture as the front office secretary. In 2005, Mary decided to enjoy retirement and spend the rest of her days at home with her husband.
Mary enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, dancing, solitaire, crocheting, cooking, bowling, and spending time with family outside of work and volunteering. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She loved spending time with the two of them. She taught them what a good work ethic looked like, how to set and achieve goals, and what caring for people meant, alongside many other beautiful traits. She touched the lives of many people, and her kindheartedness will never be forgotten. She didn't sweat the small things and always looked at the bigger picture. She truly loved people for who they were and never judged someone for their shortcomings. She always gave the best advice and helped people become the best version of themselves.
"God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best." -Unknown author
Mary is survived by her son, John (Melissa) Chevalier; granddaughters, Nicole (Daniel) Daman and Andrea (Keegan) Butcher; great-grandchildren, Judah and Gabriella Daman and Aedan Butcher; and brother, Milton (Amy) Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
