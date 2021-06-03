Mary Ann "Honey" Story
October 18, 1947 - May 30, 2021
Mary Ann Chavez Story, of Layton Utah, lost her battle with cancer on May 30, 2021. She was 73 years old.
Mary Ann was born on October 18, 1947 to parents Fredrico Chavez and Berlinda Attencio, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband Harold Lee Story and two brothers, Jimmy and Gilbert Chavez.
Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, Tom (Wendy) Story of Arlington, TX and David (Kimberly) Story of Layton, UT; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Davie (Alice) Chavez, sisters Linda (Ruben) Cordero, Anita (Andy) Chavez, and Julie Ann (Johnny) Dodge.
Grave side services will be announced at a future date.