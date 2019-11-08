February 4, 1935 ~^October 6, 2019
Mary Ann Sanchez passed away on October 6, 2019, in Pueblo, Colorado. Mary Ann Romero Medina was born on February 4, 1935, to Patricia Medina and Atanicio Romero in Del Norte, Colorado.
She graduated from Del Norte High. Mary Ann Medina was married to Humberto Sanchez.
She was very much loved by all her family and will be very much missed and will always be loved by all her family members.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Trinidad Galindo, Anita Vita; Batrice Vita; brothers, Steve R. Romero, Albert Gonzales; sister Rose Galindo; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Felix Galindo, Phil Galindo Jr., Patricia Gonzels, Eddie Medina, Lubin Romero, John Romero, Larry Vita, Jesus Galindo, Aurther Galindo, Rosale Galindo, Linda Galindo, Raul Galindo, and Marty Galindo.
There will be a Celebration of Mary Ann's Life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Leavitt's Waterfall Atrium, 83o6 -^86136th St., Ogden, UT 84403
Condolences may be sent to the family at: