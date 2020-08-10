Mary Aragon
August 14, 1932 ~ August 4, 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother and wife, Mary Ruth Aragon, passed away on August 4, 2020 at her care facility in Seattle, Washington.
Mary, Mom, Grandma Mary as she was known to her family and loved ones was born on August 14, 1934 in Crested Butte Colorado to Abel and Carlota Sequieros Dominguez. The family eventually moved to Ogden, Utah. Mary graduated from Ogden High School, Class of 1952.
On July 9, 1966 Mary Ruth Dominguez married Anthony 'Tony' Aragon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ogden Utah. Mary and Tony soon decided to raise a family and brought a beautiful daughter, Lesia Marrie, into the world on October 8, 1968. Then on January 26, 1972, their son Anthony Jason was born.
Soon after the birth of Jason, 1974, the family moved to the Pacific Northwest and made a home in Lacey, Washington for the next 30 years. Mary's passion was her family and she took great pride in her husband and her children. Mary would often take her kids to the one of their favorite parks in Tumwater Washington on the Deschutes River. She would spend time with them as they watched the spawning Salmon come up the fish ladders as they made their journey from Pacific.
Mary also took great pride in her Catholic faith and was devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey, Washington. Both Mary and Tony were Eucharistic Ministers at Sacred Heart, dedicating their time and passion as upstanding parishioners of Sacred Heart.
One of her proudest moments was when her beautiful Granddaughter, Taylor Marrie, was born on December 5, 1994. She is the daughter of Jason and is the sole grandchild of Mary and Tony. Mary once again showed her passion and love for family by helping to take care of Taylor for several months while her son Jason finished school at the University of Utah. Taylor was the apple of her eye; Mary took comfort in the fact Taylor was able to complete her Nursing Education in 2020.
Mary is survived by her husband Tony, her two children Lesia Aragon, Jason Aragon and granddaughter, Taylor. Her siblings: Charlotte Koehler, Layton; Robert 'Bob' (Dena) Dominguez, Ogden; and Lorrie Akerson, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Mary and Tony were able to celebrate their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary at Mary's care facility in Seattle on just a short month ago.
Mary was an amazing mother, wife and grandmother and she will be dearly missed. We know she is with God and her heavenly family now. Bless you dear mother
Services will be performed at a later date.