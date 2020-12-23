Mary Arden Hackney
April 5, 1956 ~ December 18, 2020
Mary bounced into this world on April 5, 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky where she happily joined her sister Laura, mother Beth and father, Paul Hackney. Mary loved her birthdays and celebrated each one in style for 64 years till she acquired another birthday into Eternal Life on December 18, 2020 in Ogden, UT.
When Mary was about seven, she started attending a special education class. The family moved several times to ensure Mary could attend classes where she thrived on learning letters, numbers, and reading.
At fourteen she was baptized by her beloved cousin Alan Hackney. It was quite an electric event which she always remembered and repeated to anyone who would listen over and over again! She had a sweet and abiding testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ that continued to influence her throughout her life.
Rowan County School and Breckenridge School in Morehead Kentucky began and completed her formal educational pursuits. She graduated from Breckenridge Special Education Program and was very proud of that accomplishment. She also took dance and piano lessons.
She was proud of her Kentucky roots! Lots of family were close by, Granny Hackney and many aunts, uncles and cousins participated in watching Mary learn, grow and achieve through her early years.
When Mary turned 18 she moved with her mother to Ogden, UT to attend Ogden Weber Special Education. She was able to earn a food handling certificate. She had a love for learning. Her family relocated across the country so she could continue her education. Her father joined Mary and her mother two years later. They bought a home on Peach Drive which became very beloved to her, a sacred and safe place full of love, laughter and light.
Her neighbors were a delight! This neighborhood became her safe place. They all loved her and took her in. The Smiths, the Rassmusson's, the Murray's, the Adam's, the Phipt's, and the Crimmons were all like second family to her and she loved them so much.
Mary was proud of her professional life that her education enabled her to have. She worked at Deseret Industries, McKay Dee Hospital and at the LDS Temple Cafeteria and McDonalds.
Summer vacations with her family located in Washington (Schilling's and Lybbert's) were always looked forward to and she especially enjoyed the flying part! Alone! Oh, how she loved to fly!
She loved her Ward families and her mutual activities and her church assignments. She was a recorder for the Relief Society and took that assignment very seriously. She loved going to the Temple with the assistance of many of her Ward family!
In 2016, Mary moved to the Gardens Assisted Living Center with her sister, Laura. She loved attending the branch meetings there with Pres Butterfield and R.S. sisters. We are grateful to Allison Parrish who insured Mary's needs were provided for in a special and tender manner.
Mary fought from birth on, everything in her life was hard. She was like an eagle soaring; overcoming continual physical and mental challenges throughout her life with grace and meekness. The Lord surrounded her with just the right people to lift and love her.
Mary's survivors include: Mary's sister, Laura Hamblin, and niece, Kendra-Ky Hamblin. Mary was so proud to have a niece to hold and love and call her own. And she was so proud and happy to be an auntie.
Private services were held at Evergreen Cemetery, Ogden, UT. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
