Mary B. Lowe Minnoch Hutchens

September 15, 1924 ~ November 29, 2019
Mary B. Hutchens peacefully passed away on November 29, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah.
Mary was born on September 15, 1924, in Twin Falls, Idaho, and was raised and has lived in Northern Utah for most of her life. Mary spent her last years comfortably residing with her youngest daughter in Murray, Utah, and then in the Legacy Village Memory Care facility.
Mary was a direct descendant of Peter Maughan and Mary Ann Weston Maughan, who were among the early settlers of the Cache Valley. The Mary Ann Weston Maughan's personal diary, detailing her experiences in the earliest days of the LDS church, traveling across the plains and building a life in Utah in the 1800's is a treasured historical document residing in the Logan temple.
Mary has always shared that adventurous spirit of her pioneering great-grandmother, as she enjoyed the beauty of Northern Utah through hiking, biking, camping, fishing, and golf. Later in life she developed a passion for skiing, which she passed on to her children, teaching them to ski as she learned herself.
Mary is survived by her six children and their spouses; Gary (Linda) Minnoch, Bellevue, WA; Rick Minnoch, Roy, UT; Jill (Larry) Sellers, South Jordan, UT; Jeri (Dave) Thompson, Syracuse, UT; Judy (Fred) Copier, Murray, UT; and Jon (Pat) Hutchens, Denver, CO. Mary was also very proud of her 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mary's family will gather in a private service to celebrate her life this spring in the mountains she loved.
Mary's family would like to thank Harmony Home Health and Hospice for their love and care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests a modest contribution in Mary's name be sent to the Ogden-Weber County Humane Society or love your family as she loved hers.
