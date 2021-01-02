Mary Boone Wingfield Cate
1940 ~ 2020
Mary Boone Wingfield Cate, 80, of Pleasant View, UT, passed away on December 18, 2020, from heart failure. Mary was born on January 4, 1940, the daughter of Alexander and Althea Wingfield (dec), and older sister of Alexander Wingfield Jr. (dec). She was raised in Pasadena, CA, where she and her husband, Michael Leo Cate (dec) both went to Pasadena High School school together. After graduating from Ole Miss in 1961, she married Michael on March 26, 1964. Together, they moved to Orange County, CA, where Mary enjoyed teaching school, actively participating in her Delta Gamma Alumni group, and raising their two children. In retirement life, Mary and Michael traveled in their RV, golfed, and spent time with family.
She is survived by her son, Collin (Alicia) and daughter, Cory (Roger), with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
There are no plans for services at this time.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
