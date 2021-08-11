Mary Danene Baird

April 4, 1938 - August 3, 2021

Mary Danene Baird went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 3, 2021. She was born to Mildred Barkdull Woolley & Myln Daniel Woolley on April 4, 1938.

A viewing will be held on on Friday, August 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Washington Terrace 2nd Ward chapel (4855 S 300 W, Washington Terrace). Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Aultorest Memorial Park Cemetery (836 36th St, Ogden).

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dennis Del Baird; and her son, Lon Del Baird. She is survived by her two daughters: Shureen Van Dyke and MiLauna Baird (Michael Dummer); stepson, Bruce Baird; sister, LeAnn Hughes; grandchildren: Daxton, Dallyn, Bayli Savannah, Corbyn, Xavier, Brittany, Brandee and Breanna; and 12 great-grandchildren; nephew, Timothy J Nielsen; and niece, Julie A Silent.

She lived her life and her dream teaching dance to children and adults. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly.

