August 28, 1919 ~ December 12, 2019
Mary Edna Lanier, age 100, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home. She was born August 28, 1919, in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of George Everett and Mary Ann Hadley Goodell.
Edna married Raymond L. Lanier on August 5, 1946, in Reno, Nevada. They lived in the Ogden and Roy areas all their married life.
She graduated from Ogden High School in 1937 and worked at the Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News. She was a life member of The Eagles Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Lanier; son, Michael Raymond Lanier; sisters, Bertha Gilbert, Neva Williams, and Louise Anderson; and brother, Everett "Bud"^Goodell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: