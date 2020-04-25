Mary Elizabeth Jensen

March 18, 1935 ~ April 19, 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary E. Jensen, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born in Sheffield, England on March 18, 1935, to devoted parents Harry and Annie Nicholson.
As a child, Mary experienced firsthand the destruction caused by the blitz of Sheffield. She learned resilience as she watched her parents struggle through those difficult times during and after WWII. Around the age of eight, she moved in with her older sister who was dying from cancer. It was Mary's job to care for her young nephews, one of which was paralyzed from spina- bifida.
From the age of nine to 14, Mary held various jobs to help with family expenses. Her after school and summer work included shop keeping, cleaning and errands. When school ended at age 15, she worked in a clothing factory, bakery shop, industrial factory and held an office job at a steel factory. She worked a brief time on the London Temple construction site and then worked as a ticket girl on the double-decker buses.
Mary had attended the Church of England and across the street was an LDS church. She began attending MIA when she was 11 and made many friends. With the support of her family, she was baptized at 13 and became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
At the young age of 21, Mary left her beloved England and cherished family and immigrated to the United States to work as a nanny for Ralph and Kaye Gardner, a US Air Force family that had been stationed in England. They lived in Arizona and Massachusetts. Mary later made her way to Salt Lake City, Utah where she worked at the LDS Church Genealogy Department. While working at the Genealogy Department, she met Phyllis Butler who would later introduce Mary to her brother LaMar -- sparks flew!
On August 5, 1959, she married J. LaMar Jensen in the Logan LDS Temple and together they raised seven children. In addition to caring for her children, Mary also worked alongside her husband in the orchard on their family farm in Pleasant View, Utah. She spent many late nights picking and sorting fruit. Mary also enjoyed working at ZCMI and later at Kimberly Clark. She loved the friends she worked with and was still enjoying their monthly luncheons. She also volunteered for many years at McKay Dee Hospital.
Throughout her life, Mary served in many church callings including as Relief Society, Young Women and Primary Presidents. With her husband, she served an LDS mission to the England Manchester Mission where they lived in Wales. Mary and LaMar loved sports and were BYU and Jazz fans. She loved wearing her game-day sweatshirt.
Her dearly loved husband passed away in 2001 after 42 years of marriage. Her family includes: Brian (Deanna) Jensen, Debra (Todd) Rapp, David (Diane) Jensen, Susan (Darin) Hunsaker, Dena (Mike) Kammeyer, Lisa (Clint) McCormick, and Linda (David) Harris. She was greatly loved by her seven children, 29 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren!
Mary made many trips back to England to visit her family. Even though the distance from her family in England was great, they remained very close. She is survived by her much loved brothers Raymond and Reggie (Kitty). She was preceded in death by her siblings: Edna, William, Harry, Sylvia (Jack), Bob (Betty) and sister-in-law's Hazel and Joan.
Mary loved animals. After LaMar passed away, her dog "Lilly" was her cherished companion for many years. She loved birds and would sit and watch them for hours. Mary also loved spending time working in her "English" garden. She took pride in being able to take care of her own yard into her later years and was known for all the beautiful flowers she would grow.
Mary made friends wherever she went. She loved people and was always looking for ways to help someone. Even while in assisted living, she would reach out to help and comfort others. Mary loved attending as many of her grandchildren's events as possible, enthusiastically cheering them on! She was always there to encourage and support her children and grandchildren in whatever they did.
Her legacy of faith and love is a gift to our entire family. She taught us that "goodbyes are not forever, that they are not the end; it simply means we'll miss you until we meet again." Special thanks to all the caregivers at Beehive Homes of Syracuse and Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care.
Due to current circumstances, a private family viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary. Interment will follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. An online family funeral and celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: