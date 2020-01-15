October 22, 1929 ~ January 13, 2020
Mary Ethel Roberts Summers of Collinston, Utah passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 13, 2020, at the age of 90.
Ethel was born in Blue Creek, Utah on October 22, 1929, to James Henry and Mary Kate Roberts. She had a wonderful childhood with her brothers and happy memories of her farm life there. At the age of sixteen, she moved to Elwood and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1947 she graduated from Bear River High School. On September 3, 1948, she married E. Odell Summers in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married 71 years and were blessed with three sons and three daughters; Jim (Debbie), Mary (Lee) Monroe, Trudy (David) Thompson, Kelly, Todd (Nanci), Lisa (Brad) Burbank, 23 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with two more babies that will add to their posterity due any day.
In reflection on her most recent birthday, Ethel said, "Ninety happy years are the reward of being part of a united family with lots of love, prayers, frosted cakes, tributes, church callings, vocations, and lots of hard work."
Her days were filled with service to her family, neighbors, and friends. You could count on mom to make sure you were wearing your coat, eating well, and we're always told "I Love You". She was the first to check on you, pray for you and was always willing to do more for others than herself. She was the master example of compassionate service even before it was a calling.
When times were tough instead of making do, she made more. She transformed the old and obsolete into modern and fashionable. Her fingers were magical as she created baby dresses, transformed sugar into wedding cakes, and ALWAYS found a treat for her grandkids. In her later years, she shared her love, encouragement, and powerful testimony over the phone. You could feel her arms around you hugging you despite the distance. Even in her passing, she was worrisome about everybody else more than herself. She will be greatly missed.
Ethel was preceded in death by a granddaughter (Hannah Mae Burbank), a grandson-in-law (Chad Huntsman), a great-grandchild (David River Herrmann), her parents, & a brother (LeRoy Roberts). She is survived by her brother Carl (Luanna) Roberts & sister-in-law Eileen Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Beaver Ward church building, 16025 N Beaver Dam Rd Collinston UT. Friends and family may visit at a viewing held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, UT and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Beaver Ward Church prior to the funeral.
Interment will be at the Deweyville Cemetery.