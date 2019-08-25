October 5, 1923 ~ August 18, 2019
Mary Fumiyo Oda Matsushima, 95, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Fowler, California, on October 5, 1923, the daughter of Sadahiko and Hisano Sakohira Oda. She grew up in Fowler in California's San Joaquin Valley, among the area's lush vineyards and orchards. In the 20's and 30's Mary, her parents, sisters Suze and Edith and brother Jimi, lived and helped take care of a 40-acre vineyard and farm in Fowler owned by the John Goode family. At the Goode home, Mary first took piano lessonsa skill she later used at church and for pleasure.
In the Spring of 1942 under executive order, Mary and her family were taken from their home (Mary was 18 and just out of high school) and interned in the desert at the Gila River Relocation Camp, Arizona. After two years, the Oda's reunited with family in Ogden, UT. There she met Theodore "Ted" Matsushima at the Ogden Japanese Christian Church, where they married auspiciously on Valentine's Day, 1947. She bore four children and together they raised Louise, Milton, Brian, and Joseph.
Mary worked mostly as a master seamstress and tailor. She brought that talent home making beautiful clothing, crafted pieces, especially crocheted coverlets for friends, family and charities. She enjoyed cooking and serving others and particularly liked volunteering at the South Ogden Senior Center serving meals and being with her friends at church.
Louise remembers treats her mother made, and her fabulous lemon meringue pies. Mary laughed easily and giggled to teases, lame jokes, and playful remarks. The last few years, especially since her husband Ted became ill, were difficult. A few days ago, Louise showed her photos of first great-grandson Sami Lund, and she managed her usual smile. Louise particularly remembers saying to her parents "Grandpa was a little eccentric" adding "aren't we all." Ted and Mary looked at one another, found that idea essentially true, and both laughed. Mary may have been small and slight, but she was resilient, sometimes surprisingly direct, hard-nosed, a true survivor; but her door was open, the house a welcoming place with a tea kettle ready and on the burner.
Mary is survived by her children, Brian Raymond Matsushima of South Ogden and Louise Midori Matsushima (Christian Kirn) Lund of San Francisco, CA; two grandchildren, Christian Theodore (Mindy) Lund and Noah Kristofer Lund (fiancee Candice Aquino); and one great-grandson, Sami Christian Lund; brother-in-law, "Kaz" Miya and family; sister-in-law, Ruth Oda of Ogden; and nephews, Vincent (Jennifer) Oda and children Parker and Rylan and family of Syracuse and Lee (Cindy) Sugimoto and family Tami and Jason of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Milton Matsushima and Joe R. Matsushima; parents, sisters, Tsusuye Sugimoto and Edith Miya; and brother, Jimi Oda.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank the staff of Visiting Angels and Inspiration Home Hospice who took such kind, loving care of Mom. Special thanks to Shawn Young and Jessica Payne truly Angels and Inspiration Home Hospice nurse Alisha Behling, aide Lilibeth Hess and hospice nurse Dan Davis; and Pastor Bob Nakaoka.
In lieu of flowers or Koden, donations can be made to the Ogden Christian Church, to JACL or a charity of your choice.
