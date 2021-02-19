Mary Jane Strack Bertagnolli
March 25, 1931 - February 14, 2021
Mary Jane Strack Bertagnolli passed away from natural causes on February 14, 2021. She was born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota on March 25, 1931, to John and Rosalia Kiess Strack. She married James Joe Bertagnolli on June 19, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1998.
She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church, as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved in a large variety of areas, including funeral services and Catholic women's council meetings.
While raising her six children, she worked in Government employment for many years and retired from HAFB.
Mary Jane enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, crocheting, knitting and cooking. She was also an avid Notre Dame, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Vikings fan.
She is survived by her children; Eric (Shelley) Bertagnolli, Bryan Bertagnolli, Rosanne (Rick) Roberts, the late Jimmy Bertagnolli (Shelly), Karen (Brent) Nielsen, Diane (Willy) Orchard, 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; (John and Rosalia Strack), husband (James Joe Bertagnolli), son (Jimmy Bertagnolli) and brother (Jerry Strack).
Funeral Mass will be held for the immediate family only, on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Family and friends may gather Sunday evening at Myers Mortuary 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at the Roy City Cemetery. (Streaming of the mass can be located via live on the St. Rose of Lima Layton Facebook page or can be viewed at a later time, on stroseoflimacatholic.net, under the recorded masses).
A special thanks to her son, Bryan for his years of tender care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are Required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.