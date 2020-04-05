March 8, 1937 ~March 28, 2020
Mary Jane Veits (Fowler), of Farr West, Utah, passed away 28 March 2020, at her home at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arnold H. Veits; son Kenneth D. Veits of Sandusky, Ohio; daughter Barbara A. (Lynn) Gaehle of Farr West, Utah; Granddaughter's Amy (Randy) Romero, Tucson, Arizona, and Amanda (Rick) Davidson, Clinton, Utah; Great-grand daughters Alaina, Naya, Caitlyn, Avery, and Lucy.
Mary Jane was born on 8 March 1937, in Bridgeport, West Virginia to Chestly Bailey Fowler and Beatrice Opal McElfresh. She married Arnold Veits of Southington, Ohio, 4 September 1954 and spent the next 44 years in Niles, Ohio. Mary worked in Trumbull County as a Food Service Worker for over 28 years. Mary and Arnold moved to Utah in 1998 where they resided in Farr West, Utah.
The family is extremely thankful to the Inspiration Hospice Care for the compassion and professional care provided to her, especially Dan.
Funeral arrangements handled by Leavitt's Mortuary of Ogden, Utah. No services will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: