Mary Jean Brackmann
November 28, 1944 ~ April 11, 2021
Mary Jean Brackmann, age 76, known to all as MJ, peacefully passed away April 11, 2021 after an extended illness.
MJ was born November 28, 1944 to John and Frances (Fisher) Hunt in Sacramento, CA.
MJ is survived by her husband Steve Werner of 31 years.
She was a lovely, smart, and quick-witted woman, a loving partner, a great conversationalist, and genuinely interested in discovering each individual's personal story.
MJ attended Sacramento State University, graduated with a Master of Science in Business Administration and Management Information Systems.
MJ and Steve retired from the USDA Forest Service at the end of 2004.
She was very passionate in supporting numerous humanitarian causes such as Smile Train, Mid-Town Community Health Center, St. Anne's Center/Lantern House, Youth Impact, and ASPCA. If you would like to celebrate her memory, donations can be made to any of these organizations.
MJ's final resting place will be in Cremation Gardens at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.