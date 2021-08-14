Mary K. Ulibarri
August 30, 1941 ~ August 5, 2021
Mary K. Ulibarri of South Weber, Utah, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 5, 2021 due to complications from a stroke. Mary was the second of four children, born in Gyorkony, Hungary on August 30, 1941, to Adam and Kathy Kirschner. The family escaped from East Germany to West Germany before emigrating to Akron Ohio in 1956. Not speaking a word of English upon arrival, Mary started her scholastic career in the United States in the first grade at the age of fifteen. With the help of several eager six-year-olds, Mary learned enough English to join her peers in high school by the end of the academic year. Mary graduated with her class from high school and attended Evangel College in Springfield Missouri, where she met her husband John, before moving to Ogden and graduating from Weber State College. Mary earned her Master's Degree in Education from Utah State.
Mary spent her professional life in the service of children. She spent her career as an educator, starting as a first-grade teacher at Municipal Elementary. She later moved to teach fifth and sixth grades at Municipal before transferring to the new Midland Elementary. Mary finished her career in education as principal at Lakeview Elementary. She retired in 2000.
John and Mary were married for 55 years. They were the very definition of two becoming one. They were each other's best friend and loving parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles to both a local and extended family. Mary enthusiastically supported her granddaughters and was just as proud of her son and daughter-in-law.
Mary was also active in the education community as a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Utah Educators Association. She and John were longtime members of Washington Heights Church and were members of the Ogden Golf and Country Club. She loved to golf with her granddaughters and always looked forward to golfing with her friends on Tuesday morning. It was an absolute dream to play with "Fairway Mary" because you never spent time searching for an errant drive. Mary loved to travel, was a voracious reader, and of course, loved to walk. She was also a regular at Weber State football and basketball games.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters, Liz Kirschner and Kathy Heneger. Mary is survived by her son, John (Randi); granddaughters, Jordan Ulibarri and Erin (Riley) Greenwood; sister-in-law, Rose Ulibarri; adopted sister, Ann Millner; brother, John (Sandy) Kirschner and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes out to those who assisted in caring for Mary at the end of her life Laura and Edvid from IHC Hospice and friends Steff and Ashley who helped all of us through this difficult time.
The family will hold a private celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations of school supplies in her name to your local school districts for students in need.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com