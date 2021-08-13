Mary LaRae Carter Rose
1935-2021
Our loving and adventurous Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, LaRae C. Rose, returned to our Heavenly Father to continue her eternal adventure on August 9th, 2021.
LaRae was born on June 25th, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Griffith Ronald Carter and Blanche Mary Bosanko, the 3rd child of 8. She was raised in Pingree, Idaho where she grew up milking cows, hauling hay, digging spuds, hoeing beets and was a member of the 4-H.
She was a 1954 Graduate from Snake River High School in Moreland, Idaho and attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She was also a 1955 Graduate from LDS Hospital Nurses Training in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
LaRae married George LuDean (Dean) Rose in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 1, 1956. They raised 7 children in Washington Terrace, Utah and they were married for 50 years before Dean's death in 2006.
She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Thomas Dee Hospital in Ogden; Home Health Aide; School Lunch Lady at T.H. Bell Jr High; and volunteered at Washington Terrace Senior Center.
LaRae was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Primary, Relief Society, Sunday School, Stake Missionary and Ward Librarian. She was a dedicated woman of faith and her sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Some of Mom's favorite activities included: Visiting National Parks and collecting park stamps; traveling and visiting family; watching her posterity play sports and performances; crocheting, sewing, drawing, coloring and crafts; collecting coins, stamps and elephants of any shape and size; playing the piano; and throwing the ball for her beloved dog, Bella.
LaRae is survived by a great posterity whom she considered her Treasures! Children: Cindy (Dee) Lamph; Mike (Gracie) Rose; Brent (Peggy) Rose; Kirk (Liza) Rose; Jolene Rose; Teresa (Dave) Layton; Wayne (Jill) Rose; 20 Grandchildren; and 25 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Renee, D'On, David, Tom, John, Susan and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her husband - Dean, sister - Victoria Joy, grandchildren - Eric Lamph and Jessica Rose, son-in-law, Ron Greer.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 14th Washington Terrace 6th Ward 4760 South 200 East Washington Terrace, Utah Viewing 10-11:45am, Services 12-1pm.
Interment will follow at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, Please donate to the Weber County Animal Shelter, webercountyutah.gov/Animal_Shelter/donations.php in LaRae's memory
She loved the animals!
A very grateful Thank You to TreeO Senior Living, the Rocky Mountain Personal Care Team and Rocky Mountain Hospice for taking such good care of our sweet Mom.
A Zoom meeting is set up for those not able to attend in person at the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/washingtonterraceutaheaststake