April 7, 1927 ~ January 28, 2020
Mary Lou Jones Cowley, 92, died January 28, 2020, in Murray, Utah. She was born April 7, 1927, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Stanley Dan and Louise Vada Lewis Jones.
She graduated from Mound Fort Junior and Ogden High Schools. She moved to San Francisco, California with girlfriends to support the war effort until the end of WWII and then moved back home to work for Challenger Airlines as a flight attendant on the Douglas DC-3s.
Mary Lou married Hal Adams Cowley of Layton, Utah on August 24, 1948. She worked at the family-owned Kowley Drugstore in Layton until she began her family. She made holidays and birthdays magical for her children and grand children and devoted her life to their education and well being.
Mary Lou also dedicated her life to compassionate service by providing in-home caregiving for family members, generous gift-giving, and witty, thoughtful note writing. She loved delicate flowers, miniatures, and the challenge of a good crypto quote puzzle. Most importantly, Mary Lou made everyone feel welcomed, loved, and appreciated.
Surviving is her children, Dana and Ryan Cowley; beloved granddaughters, Brice and Jessica Gribble; and sister, Corinne Porter. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Fay "Pat"^Evans; and brothers, Edward, Paul, and Dan Jones.
Mary Lou was buried February 7, 2020, in the family plot at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Services were entrusted to Lindquist Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A luncheon was held at the Grand View Reception Center in Ogden for a celebration of her life.
The family wishes to thank everyone who enriched Mary Lou's life. In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.
