Mary Lou Shurtleff Heslop

March 5, 1944 ~ November 16, 2019
Mary Lou passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2019, with her husband, Carlos, by her side. She fought a long battle with Lewy Body Disease and dementia, which eventually sent her to be with her Father in Heaven.
Mary Lou was born in Hays, Kansas on March 5, 1944. She was the first child of Lt. William H. and Maurine Carr Shurtleff. Her father was soon deployed to the war. She and her mother moved back home to Harrisville, Utah, where they lived with her maternal grandparents until his return three years later.
She grew up in Harrisville with one sister and three brothers. She was known to defend her siblings from being picked on, mainly from each other. On the family farm was a menagerie of animals to care for and she loved them all, but her love for her horses was above all. She loved to be out on her horse whether it be at junior posse, in the mountains or competing in rodeo pageants. In her youth, she won second attendant in the Miss Hooper Tomato days.
Mary Lou graduated from Weber High School in 1962 and was involved in many activities. She played sports in high school and was nicknamed "Lefty" on her softball and volleyball teams, and she continued to play recreational softball after high school. Her other interests and talents included drawing, painting, leatherwork, playing the piano, and reading books, which she loved to collect.
She met her husband, Carlos, at a church dance activity. He won her heart and they were married and sealed on November 8, 1963, in the Salt Lake City Temple, 56 years ago. They made their home in Plain City and have lived there ever since.
Carlos was a farmer and rancher and Mary Lou joined right in on the farm work with him. She would rather have been working outside than inside. You could find her herding cattle, picking tomatoes or driving the sugar beet truck, anything Carlos needed help with, she was right by his side for. If Mary Lou was done with her work, she'd be riding on the tractor with Carlos, even when she was pregnant. This continued up to the very last day of her life.
Over the next years, they became parents to 11 children, who they taught the value of hard work and integrity. Mary Lou was always there for any activity the kids chose to participate in: junior posse, soccer, cross country track, and more. It didn't matter the day or what the weather conditions were, she was always there. This continued throughout her whole life, and she has also followed her grandchildren to all their activities as well.
Mary Lou, Carlos, their children and grandchildren have all stayed a close-knit family there for each other during good, bad, and hard times. We^re grateful for all the holidays, parties, and fun times together, and miss her greatly.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Plain City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Plain City 4th Ward, 2335 North 4350 West.
Thank you to Nurse Laura and the team of South Davis Home and Hospice aides, including Mary Lou's granddaughter, Eden, whose patience is admired.
Condolences may be shared at: