July 19, 1924 ~ September 12, 2019
Together Forever
We rejoice that our Mother lives again and is united with her loved ones who have preceded her in death! Mary Lovendale Roskelley Carruth left this earth on September 12, 2019, to return home. She was born July 19, 1924, in Brigham City, Utah to C.O. and Laura Roskelley.
Mary first met Frank Branch Carruth in San Luis Obispo, California while he was serving in the military. After the war, he found Mary attending Brigham Young University. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 8, 1947. They lived, worked and raised their family in Ogden, Utah.
Mary volunteered in the PTA, Cub Scouts and various church callings. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was an excellent seamstress, cook and candy maker. She retired from McKay Dee Hospital, as a Medical Technologist, where she also learned to troubleshoot and maintain the laboratory equipment. She was a dedicated and hard-working employee.
Mary lived her testimony of the Gospel. She taught her children Christ-like attributes by her quiet example. She treated others with kindness and love. She never complained. She truly is an elite daughter of God.
We are grateful to those who became our friends from Canyon Hospice, Home Care Assistance, Crestwood Care Center and Stonehenge. They provided tender loving care to our mother and she was always sure to thank them.
We are eternally indebted to Barbara and Eugene Aaberg for sharing their home with her for the last year. They sacrificed much for her comfort and happiness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and great-granddaughter Marinda Browne.
She is survived by her four children John (Susan) Carruth, Barbara (Eugene) Aaberg, Laura (Randy) Browne and Kelley (Garth) Martin. Also surviving are in-laws David (Marge) Carruth and many nieces and nephews. Her posterity includes 18 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren with more to come. Her life continues to touch many.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would suggest that you "just love" your children. That was always her advice.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing in her honor will be at the same location on Friday, September 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: