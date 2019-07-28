August 13, 1982 ~ July 4, 2019
Mary Lynn Card passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019. Mary Lynn was born August 13, 1982, in Layton, Utah. She was the fourth and youngest child of Randy Lynn Card and Kay Brailsford Card. At home, she was joined by her three older siblings, Emily, Paul, and Wade.
Growing up Mary Lynn can be remembered as a delightful child, lighting up every room she entered, always wanting to help others, making friends so easily as others were always attracted to her. Mary Lynn has one daughter, Lily Huff. She loved Lily beyond measure and would style her long baby curls with matching bows found in her hair every single day. Mary Lynn was especially close to her brother Wade and suffered dearly at his untimely death in 2005.
We will always remember Mary Lynn for the love she had for Lily and her on-going desire and hope to one day be a mother to her again. Addiction took her body despite the battle she fought, but her spirit has returned to her Heavenly Father who loves and sees her as we will remember her.
Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her Pop and Grandma Brailsford and her beloved Wade. Those of you who knew Wade would have to agree that he was there waiting for her with open arms as she crossed the veil. Her family takes comfort in that knowledge, knowing that she is now safe and at peace. Posted on her Facebook page is the following quote, "Keep your head up. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers." The battle is over now Mary Lynn and you've returned home. We will miss you terribly and long for the day we can hold you in our arms again.
A private graveside service was held July 11, 2019, at Kaysville Cemetery where her remains were interred with her brother.