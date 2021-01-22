Mary Margaret Halford Jenkins
October 21, 1946 - January 12, 2021
Mary Margaret Halford Jenkins, 74 of Riverdale Utah passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, January 12 2021.
Mary was born in Ogden Ut, to Kenneth and Helen Halford (Carver) on October 21, 1946. Mary attended Minnetonka High School in Minnesota. She graduated June 5, 1964.
Mary was married to James K. Ipson in 1966. They had two sons together. They later divorced and she married J. Dennis Jenkins and they had two sons.
Mary enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Connie Sexton. She is survived by her 4 sons Shaun Ipson, Mathew Ipson, Anthony Jenkins and Nicholas Jenkins. She is also survived by her Sister Susan Carver, brothers William Carver and Lewis Carver. Mary has 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.