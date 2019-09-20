Mary Pali Eliason, 81, passed away on September 14, 2019, in Ogden, Utah peacefully as she slept. She was born September 24, 1937, in Tremonton, Utah to Elia and Olga Veshi Pali. Mary was raised in Elwood along with her two older sisters and younger brother. She was a graduate of Bear River High School and later went on to graduate from Stevens-Henager College.
Mary worked at Thiokol for many years then went to the Utah State Space Dynamics building where she retired after several years of service.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She married Darrell Morgan Eliason on December 1, 1961, in the Logan Temple.
Darrell passed away on October 20, 2008, in Nibley, Utah, where he and Mary lived their lives.
Mary wasn't blessed with children but was loved by all. She is survived by her sister, Deloris Rees Mifflin, brother, Paul (Marilyn) Pali, and nieces and nephews: Daniel Rees, Tony (Tori) Rawlins, Craig Rawlins, Susan (Kevin) Green, Elia (Sherri) Pali, Bart (Teresa) Pali, and Anna (Troy) Fonnesbeck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother, brothers-in-law, Daniel William Rees, Frank Rawlins, Terry Rees Mifflin, sister, Cleora Rawlins and niece, Shauna Mifflin.
She will be celebrating a happy reunion with her husband, parents, sister and many loved ones.
Special thanks to Hidden Valley Assisted Living, Memory Care Unit for all the care and love given to Mary as this horrible illness took over her life.
A Family and Friends gathering will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 10:00 ? 10:30 a.m. with graveside services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery.
