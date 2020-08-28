Mary Ruth Hodson Brinson
November 24, 1948 ~ August 18, 2020
It takes courage and commitment to bring eight children into the world, and
teach and nurture them to become strong, independent men and women, dedicated to their own families and stalwart followers of Christ. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote that "men are what their mothers made them". Such is true of Mary Hodson Brinson, who with her eternal husband, James Michael Brinson, saw each of their five sons serve an honorable mission, each of their three daughters marry an honorable returned missionary, and every married child sealed for all eternity in the holy temple. On August 18, 2020, Mary passed peacefully through the veil, there to continue her dedicated work as faithfully as she did in this mortal life. Born in Ogden, Utah on November 24, 1948, Mary grew up in Marriott on the family farm. She was always proud to be called the daughter of hardworking farmers, telling her children stories of her life on the farm with her little horse and the adventures she shared with her siblings.
Mary attended Weber State College while also working at J. G. Read Brothers with her mother, until she was swept away by Jim. After she got engaged, she moved to BYU and worked as a secretary in the military science department on campus while she prepared to focus on her true career - motherhood.
Mary was intelligent, passionate, and fiercely loyal to her family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ and put those skills to use in every aspect of her life. She was also pragmatic and organized. Mary looked after Jim's clients as the CSR for his insurance business. Most came to appreciate her services more than even Jim's own. But though she could have advanced herself personally and been recog- nized for her skills publicly, her love and dedication was always to her husband, children and grandchildren.
The Savior stated, "For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." Mary was always most concerned that her children and grandchildren had the greatest happiness life could offer, and passionately guided them down the Savior's path (even if that sometimes required a 2-hour lecture, clinging to a child's arm until the full message was delivered, or pounding a loved one with scriptures). She lived as she taught and dedicated herself every day to strengthening her relationship with her Savior and testimony of His Gospel.
Mary's excitement for family time and tradition brought the Brinson clan together often, to celebrate life with each other in birthday celebrations, holiday gatherings, and life-changing events. Thanks to her, no Brinson party was truly complete without an array of delicious foods, slush, a dozen pies, eclairs, and any number of other desserts. She loved each family member unconditionally. Terms such as son-in-law or daughter-in-law had no meaning to her, as they were all her sons and daughters. And no grandmother has ever devoted more time and love to her grandchildren, from teaching them to cook and sew to racing around the house together in a loud and lively game of tag.
Mary's memory books are full of pictures recounting time spent with family camping, traveling to Yellowstone or Disneyland, a special trip to Hawaii with her grown children and spouses, or simple parties in the backyard. Yet nothing Mary did was simple. She gave one hundred percent to everything she did, and everything she did was out of complete love for those around her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant Ware and Ruth Greenwell Hodson, her granddaughter Katie Brinson, and brother-in-law Jim Branch, who we are certain have welcomed her into post-mortal life with an abundance of love, hugs and smiles. She is survived by her beloved husband of forty-nine years, James Michael Brinson, six siblings, Gerry (Margaret), Jean Branch, Delbert (Jill), Mark (Nancy), Sharon (Shane) Stoddard, David (Julie); eight children, RuthAnn (Richard) Wright, Rachel (Kyle) Heward, David (Heather), Michael (Amber), Jonathan (Charlotte), Nathan (Kristen), Rebekah (Jed) Green, Matthew Brinson, and twenty-six grandchildren.