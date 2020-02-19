Mary Scharmann

Mary C. Scharmann passed away from natural causes at the age of 89 at the Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City, Utah on February 5, 2020. Mary was born December 18, 1930, to O. Jason Dixon and Olive Robertson in Kansas City, Missouri.
After graduating from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Art and Language, Mary pursued a career as a clinic manager to the Chief of Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco. She later married Darrell Scharmann, an engineer at Thiokol Corp. and assumed the role of stepmother to his three children.
Mary attended St. Henry's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Ogden Tennis Club. She also worked as a medical transcriptionist part-time out of her home in Brigham City.
She is survived by her husband Darrell Scharmann, and his three children, Stephen Scharmann (Dana), Ogden, Utah, Mark Scharmann (Rachel), Ogden, Utah, Julie Johnson (Kevin deceased), Salt Lake City, Utah and 10 grandchildren.
As per Mary's request, there will be no funeral services and cremation arrangements have been made. The family would like to thank the care givers at the Pioneer Care Center for their patience and excellent care of Mary. A special thanks to the friends and neighbors who have been like family over the years. Your prayers and warm wishes are appreciated. No flowers or donations are necessary.
