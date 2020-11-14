Mary Stark
Mary Lou Kemmerer Stark, 78, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at the Brigham City Hospital. Born November 27, 1941 in Humboldt, Kansas, to Charles Edward Kemmerer and Ella Lucille Bailey. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served a mission for the Church in Southern California.
She married the missionary that baptized her, John Conway Stark. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on February 21, 1968. Together, they raised four beautiful daughters in Clearfield, Utah. Mary was an Elementary Special Education Teacher.
After celebrating 50 years of marriage and a slew of personal medical struggles, Mary's husband left this life in 2018.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucille Kemmerer, her brothers, Carl Kemmerer and Gene Kemmerer and her husband, John Conway Stark.
Mary is survived by her three sisters, Sue (John) Hurst, Helen Uitts, and Carol Tucker; her four daughters, Shelley (Kirk) Marble, Christy (Matt) Conley, Cindy (James) Crapse, and Connie (William) Peronek; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and her faithful dog, Buddy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 for Family at the LDS meeting house chapel located at 685 W 2250 S, Perry, UT. Following the memorial services will be the interment which is located at Aultorest Memorial Park located at 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. All friends and sweet acquaintances please join our services via zoom link https://byui.zoom.us/j/3086758775
