Mary Temple Covey Hicks Pinnell
April 11, 1916 ~ December 23, 2020
I, Mary Temple Covey Hicks Pinnell was born the 11th of April 1916 to LeRoy and Louie P. Colvin Covey, in Ogden, Weber, Utah.
On September 1, 1937 I married Paul C. Hicks in Ogden, Utah. This union was blessed with a daughter, Jacqueline. We were later divorced. On October 3, 1953 I married Arnold W. Pinnell in Ogden, Utah. We enjoyed over 44 years together until he passed away on 8th of May 1998.
I worked at S.H. Kress and F. W. Woolworth in Ogden. I was a member of the Roy 1st Ward, and the Autumn Glow Senior Center in Kaysville, Utah. I enjoyed crotcheting, ceramics, and working in the yard. I also liked to read and watch the Utah Jazz; I kept a record of their games.
I am survived by my daughter, Jacqueline (LaMar) Williamson of Riverdale, UT; my step-daughter, Patricia Sorenson also of Riverdale; my sister, Donna Jacobson of Tuscon, Arizona; three grandchildren, Charles Williamson of Riverdale, UT; Michael (Lorna) Williamson of Roy, UT; and Lisa (Nick) Diestelhorst of Jerome, ID; a step-granddaughter, JoDee (Chad) Winter, of Arizona; nine great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson, two step-great-great-grandsons; and three step-great-great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. I was preceded in death by my husband, Arnold; parents; sisters, Violet Schurz and Leora Bennett; a stepson, John Pinnell Rahm; and a step-grandson, Kirk Pundt.
I and my family would like to thank the staff at PeachTree Assisted Living of West Haven and my nurse Thomas and special aide Kyler from Brio Hospice for their loving and excellent care they have given me.
At my request there will be only a family graveside service at the Ogden City Cemetery under the direction of Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
