Mary Williams Schofield
On a beautiful Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, our loving wife, mom, and grandma "walked" peacefully into the arms of her loving family in heaven.
Mary Williams Schofield was born on December 31, 1926, in the little yellow house in Syracuse, Utah to Lionel Edwin Williams and Mary Golda Walker Williams.
While growing up in Syracuse she met the boy across the street, Bruce F. Schofield. They were married on June 13, 1944, in the Salt Lake City Temple, nearly 77 years ago. They raised a family of seven children in their home just a block from where they grew up, also known as the house with the Angry Birds.
She is survived by Kent (Robyn), Connie, Frank (Sharon), Susan, Gary (deceased), Marilyn (Fred), Don (Kim). They have 47 grandkids, 94 greats and 9 great-greats and the legacy lives on. She loved spending time with her family and loved them all dearly.
After her children were grown, she spent many years working. She worked at the original Farr's Ice Cream in Ogden, then she worked as a kitchen supervisor at Garden Homes in Clearfield and most of all as a partner in the Schofield's Snowmobile business at their home.
The last few years have been a challenge for her, but she would never complain and would always have a smile on her face and open arms.
We would like to thank the CNS hospice team for all their help over the past several months.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 at the Syracuse City Cemetery. Friends may visit family, Thursday from 6-8 and Friday 9:30-1030 at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com